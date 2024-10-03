Vawter Financial Ltd. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $184.76 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,634,860 shares of company stock worth $926,639,482 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

