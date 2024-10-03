Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.29.

VTYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,435,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,829,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,570 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,164,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,923 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.37. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

