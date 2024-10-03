Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Shares Down 11.1%

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). Approximately 109,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 318,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

Verici Dx Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.74 million, a P/E ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Verici Dx Company Profile

Verici Dx plc develops prognostic and diagnostic tests for kidney transplant patients. Its lead products are Tutivia, a post-transplant diagnostic test focused on acute cellular rejection, including sub-clinical rejection; and Clarava, a pre-transplant prognosis test for the risk of early acute rejection.

