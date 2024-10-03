Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Gap Up to $28.71

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.71, but opened at $29.30. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 185,170 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRNA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VRNA

Verona Pharma Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.