Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

VRT opened at $102.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.88. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

