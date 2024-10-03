Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Viad by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Viad by 36.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 39,796 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Viad in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Viad in the second quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Viad by 7.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Price Performance

NYSE VVI opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.89 million, a P/E ratio of -93.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. Viad had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VVI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Viad in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Viad Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

