Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Down 4.5%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.13 and last traded at $24.24. Approximately 224,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,836,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.13.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.41 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $863,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 107.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 234.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

