VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.47

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.47 and last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 86381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $596.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
