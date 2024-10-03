Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.50.
Viña Concha y Toro Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48.
Viña Concha y Toro Company Profile
Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.
