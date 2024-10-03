Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,969 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of American National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Davis Capital Management raised its position in Visa by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 6,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 86,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 79.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $2,300,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $14,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $277.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $293.07.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

