Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 10.2% during the third quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 24,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 45,969 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 6,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 86,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Visa by 79.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $277.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.10. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The stock has a market cap of $506.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.