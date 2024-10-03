Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Visa by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,185,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,885,000 after buying an additional 1,272,211 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Visa by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 544,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $141,813,000 after buying an additional 120,799 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $277.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $506.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.10.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.