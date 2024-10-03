Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. EHP Funds Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

