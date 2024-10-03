Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Up to $45.72

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.72, but opened at $46.66. Vista Energy shares last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 81,007 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Vista Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vista Energy

Vista Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $396.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.46 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 38.04%. On average, analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 5,683.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vista Energy by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 18.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.