Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 38,929.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,787 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up approximately 3.1% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $13,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $125.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $127.57.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.