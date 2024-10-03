Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Up 6.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $141.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vistra traded as high as $133.93 and last traded at $133.39. Approximately 4,641,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,793,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.37.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Get Vistra alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Vistra Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.