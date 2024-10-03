Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.84

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.84 and traded as high as $11.44. Vivendi shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 12,819 shares traded.

Vivendi Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Vivendi

(Get Free Report)

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.