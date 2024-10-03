Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 62,684 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 532,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 101,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 40.4% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,608,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 353.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 106,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 2.1 %

VOD stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.