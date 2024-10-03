VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

VNRX opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. VolitionRx has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.23.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Guy Archibald Innes purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,477.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

