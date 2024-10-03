Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on VOR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $10.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of VOR opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.34. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Equities research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 177.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 27,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 48.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 160,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

