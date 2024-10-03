VTG (ETR:VT9) Trading Up ∞

VTG AG (ETR:VT9 – Get Free Report)’s share price rose ∞ during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €53.00 ($58.89) and last traded at €52.90 ($58.78). Approximately 51,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 31,566 shares.

VTG Stock Up ∞

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.10.

About VTG

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out its rail freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight cars and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

