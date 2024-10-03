Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $958,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 803,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 296,135 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 41.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

