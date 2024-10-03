Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Acquires 1,723 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 1.3% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $84.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.56. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $89.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

