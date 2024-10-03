Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of EFV opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.78.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

