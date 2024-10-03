Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Buys 144 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

