Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Buys 294 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,034,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,658 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 485.2% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40,645 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

