Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Buys 815 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.6% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $571.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $577.47.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

