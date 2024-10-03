Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $481.95 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $468.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.03.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.