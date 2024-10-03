Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,782,000 after acquiring an additional 313,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,607,000 after purchasing an additional 131,521 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,660 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,869,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 46,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $234.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $238.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

