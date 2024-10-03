Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Watchman Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average is $103.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.