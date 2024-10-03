Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDYV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.92.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

