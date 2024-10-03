Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,120.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 315,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after buying an additional 313,969 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,759,000 after acquiring an additional 213,588 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,474,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares during the period.

VBK stock opened at $265.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $269.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

