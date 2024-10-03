Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,539 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. American Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 158.0% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 28,270 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,125,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,217,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 32,785 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.17. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

