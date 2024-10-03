Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $19.32 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,329,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,908,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,474,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,563,000 after buying an additional 94,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 79,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $42.55.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.