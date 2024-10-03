Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $28.45 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 536,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up 7.1% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $28,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 219,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,855 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,384,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $52.27. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.