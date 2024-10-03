Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $33.76 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 898,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 8.4% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $33,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 89.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,350,000. American Trust raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,175,000.

SPDW opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

