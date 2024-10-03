Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $364,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.9 %

NOC opened at $538.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $555.57. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $510.97 and a 200 day moving average of $473.82.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,846 shares of company stock worth $1,393,028. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $523.20.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

