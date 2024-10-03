Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $7.05 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 158,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 43,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,890,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,928,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,920,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

