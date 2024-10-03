Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,142,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,894,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $121.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.85. The company has a market capitalization of $479.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

