Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $19,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,180,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,397,000 after purchasing an additional 339,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,721,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,833,000 after buying an additional 40,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,940,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,775,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,914,000 after acquiring an additional 299,496 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,851,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,013,000 after acquiring an additional 139,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $84.53 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $85.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average is $79.95.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

