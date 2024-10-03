Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $196.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.20 and a 200 day moving average of $185.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $198.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

