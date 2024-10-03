Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Purchases 217 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,138,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,439 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,622,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7,952.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,272,000 after buying an additional 431,123 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $379.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

