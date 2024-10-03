Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Purchases 4,622 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Williams Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776,348 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,534,000 after purchasing an additional 576,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,388,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,893,000 after buying an additional 512,054 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

