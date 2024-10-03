Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Purchases 8,096 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $22,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $1,019,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $603,000.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:IGEB opened at $46.38 on Thursday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.



The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

