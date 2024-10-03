Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,804 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,009 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Walmart Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $80.44 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $81.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $647.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,334,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,025,027 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

