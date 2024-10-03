Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.65 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.19.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.