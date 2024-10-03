Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,503,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $522.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $508.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.35. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $529.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

