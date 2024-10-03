Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 96,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $96.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.32.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

