Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 392 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,203,000 after purchasing an additional 636,112 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,496,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,620,000 after purchasing an additional 298,003 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,968,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,545,000 after buying an additional 215,886 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after buying an additional 1,214,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,259,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,358,000 after buying an additional 194,624 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.84 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

