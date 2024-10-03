Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,452 shares of company stock worth $51,278,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Broadcom Price Performance
Broadcom stock opened at $170.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.13. The stock has a market cap of $794.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.89 and a 12-month high of $185.16.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
